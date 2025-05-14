Left Menu

Royal Accolades Crown Aaranyak's Elephant Conservation in London

At a glittering gala in London, King Charles III and Queen Camilla recognized an Indian charity, Aaranyak, for its elephant conservation efforts. The event celebrated collaborative art and conservation initiatives, highlighting the charity's partnership with Elephant Family under the British Asian Trust to protect wildlife habitats in Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:20 IST
Dr. Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar accepted the award on behalf of Aaranyak's Elephant Research and Conservation Division at the Royal Botanic Gardens. The gala, titled 'Wonders of the Wild: An Evening of Art and Conservation,' was sponsored by Swiss luxury brand Chopard and attended by around 250 guests, including royal family members.

Aaranyak, a partner of Elephant Family and now part of the British Asian Trust, works to reduce human-wildlife conflict, enhance biodiversity, and invest in education in Asia. The charity, founded by the late Mark Shand, leverages art to inspire wildlife conservation and coexistence efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

