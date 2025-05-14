Royal Accolades Crown Aaranyak's Elephant Conservation in London

At a lavish London event, King Charles III and Queen Camilla awarded the Mark Shand Elephant Conservation Award to an Indian charity, Aaranyak. The event celebrated collaborative efforts to safeguard wildlife habitats, emphasizing the intersection of art and conservation in protecting natural biodiversity.

Dr. Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar accepted the award on behalf of Aaranyak's Elephant Research and Conservation Division at the Royal Botanic Gardens. The gala, titled 'Wonders of the Wild: An Evening of Art and Conservation,' was sponsored by Swiss luxury brand Chopard and attended by around 250 guests, including royal family members.

Aaranyak, a partner of Elephant Family and now part of the British Asian Trust, works to reduce human-wildlife conflict, enhance biodiversity, and invest in education in Asia. The charity, founded by the late Mark Shand, leverages art to inspire wildlife conservation and coexistence efforts.

