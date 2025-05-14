Shocking Revelations: Cassie Testifies Against Diddy in High-Profile Case
Cassie, the former girlfriend of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, testified against him in a sex-trafficking case, revealing violent abuse during their relationship. She recounted participating in Combs' notorious 'Freak Offs,' fearing his violent tendencies. Combs, facing multiple felony charges, denies wrongdoing, claiming consensual relationships.
Cassie, rhythm and blues singer and former girlfriend of hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, delivered compelling testimony in a Manhattan federal court this week, describing the abuse she endured during their tumultuous relationship.
During three days on the witness stand, the 38-year-old recounted her involvement in drug-fueled parties orchestrated by Combs, known as 'Freak Offs.' She described these events as pivotal moments when the musician's abusive behavior intensified, leaving her with multiple injuries.
As Combs faces serious charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, Ventura's testimony has cast a stark spotlight on the controversial lifestyle of the music icon. This criminal trial, expected to last two months, also accompanies a slew of civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. Combs has maintained his innocence, asserting that all interactions were consensual.
(With inputs from agencies.)
