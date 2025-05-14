Ajay Devgn's Son Yug Enters Bollywood with 'Karate Kid: Legends' Debut

In an exciting development from the heart of Bollywood, star Ajay Devgn announced on Wednesday that his son, Yug Devgan, is making his debut in the film industry. Yug, only 14, will voice a character in 'Karate Kid: Legends', a part of the beloved franchise.

Ajay, 56, beams with pride as he shares how Yug has been meticulous in his dubbing process, even seeking his father's opinion through rehearsal takes. "I'm very proud," Ajay commented during the Hindi trailer launch, adding that Yug's natural dub brings authenticity to the character.

The upcoming film sees the Devgns lending their voices to the Hindi version, with Ajay dubbing for Jackie Chan and Yug for Ben Wang. The film, directed by Jonathan Entwistle, hits Indian theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on May 30, continuing the legacy of a franchise they both cherish.

