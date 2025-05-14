Left Menu

Ajay Devgn's Son Yug Enters Bollywood with 'Karate Kid: Legends' Debut

Ajay Devgn's son, Yug Devgan, is set to make his Bollywood debut by lending his voice in the Hindi version of 'Karate Kid: Legends'. Both father and son are fans of the franchise, with Ajay dubbing for Jackie Chan's character. The film releases on May 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:35 IST
Ajay Devgn's Son Yug Enters Bollywood with 'Karate Kid: Legends' Debut
Ajay Devgn
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting development from the heart of Bollywood, star Ajay Devgn announced on Wednesday that his son, Yug Devgan, is making his debut in the film industry. Yug, only 14, will voice a character in 'Karate Kid: Legends', a part of the beloved franchise.

Ajay, 56, beams with pride as he shares how Yug has been meticulous in his dubbing process, even seeking his father's opinion through rehearsal takes. "I'm very proud," Ajay commented during the Hindi trailer launch, adding that Yug's natural dub brings authenticity to the character.

The upcoming film sees the Devgns lending their voices to the Hindi version, with Ajay dubbing for Jackie Chan and Yug for Ben Wang. The film, directed by Jonathan Entwistle, hits Indian theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on May 30, continuing the legacy of a franchise they both cherish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025