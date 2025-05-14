Bollywood Calls for Boycott of Turkey over Pro-Pakistan Stance
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) have urged the Indian film industry to boycott Turkey as a filming location, citing its pro-Pakistan stance. The move follows Turkey's criticism of India's strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and solidarity with Islamabad.
India's condemnation of Turkey's stance has sparked nationwide calls to also boycott Turkish goods and tourism. Prominent Indian travel platforms, including EaseMyTrip and Ixigo, have issued advisories against visiting Turkey, further straining the diplomatic relationship between the countries.
The film industry's influential bodies have taken a firm stand, ensuring no Bollywood projects will be filmed in Turkey. They emphasize India's national interests and call for solidarity within the film community to uphold this decision until Turkey revises its diplomatic stance on matters concerning India.
