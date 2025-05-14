Praggnanandhaa Maintains Lead as Superbet Classic Heats Up

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa held his position at the summit with a draw against fellow leader Alireza Firouzja in the seventh round of the Superbet Classic, a segment of the Grand Chess Tour.

The Indian chess prodigy shares the lead with Fabiano Caruana, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, and Firouzja, all vying for the championship and a USD 100,000 top prize.

Meanwhile, reigning world champion D Gukesh drew with Wesley So, leaving him stranded with 2.5 points after seven rounds, as his search for a victory persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)