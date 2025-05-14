Left Menu

Praggnanandhaa Maintains Lead as Superbet Classic Heats Up

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa tied with competitors Alireza Firouzja, Fabiano Caruana, and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave at the Superbet Classic chess tournament. With two rounds left, the race for the USD 100,000 prize remains tight. D Gukesh continues to struggle, managing just 2.5 points from seven games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:15 IST
Praggnanandhaa Maintains Lead as Superbet Classic Heats Up
Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa
  • Country:
  • Romania

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa held his position at the summit with a draw against fellow leader Alireza Firouzja in the seventh round of the Superbet Classic, a segment of the Grand Chess Tour.

The Indian chess prodigy shares the lead with Fabiano Caruana, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, and Firouzja, all vying for the championship and a USD 100,000 top prize.

Meanwhile, reigning world champion D Gukesh drew with Wesley So, leaving him stranded with 2.5 points after seven rounds, as his search for a victory persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025