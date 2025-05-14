Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Educational Outreach Blocked by Political Barriers

Rahul Gandhi was authorized to meet students in Darbhanga, but not at the preferred location. The district claims political motives in denying the Ambedkar hostel venue. Gandhi's visit, part of a public awareness campaign, aims to spotlight education and social justice amid ongoing political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darbhanga | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been given permission to engage with students in Darbhanga, north Bihar, on May 15, albeit at an alternate venue, as clarified by the district administration late Wednesday night.

The permission was confirmed for the Town Hall location as per the District Public Relations Office, offering an alternate to the originally denied Ambedkar hostel venue which Congress alleges was influenced by the ruling JD(U)-BJP coalition.

Critics claim the denial is politically motivated amidst Gandhi's push for education and social justice through the 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' initiative, with expectations of a revised decision from local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

