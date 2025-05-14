Rahul Gandhi's Educational Outreach Blocked by Political Barriers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been given permission to engage with students in Darbhanga, north Bihar, on May 15, albeit at an alternate venue, as clarified by the district administration late Wednesday night.

The permission was confirmed for the Town Hall location as per the District Public Relations Office, offering an alternate to the originally denied Ambedkar hostel venue which Congress alleges was influenced by the ruling JD(U)-BJP coalition.

Critics claim the denial is politically motivated amidst Gandhi's push for education and social justice through the 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' initiative, with expectations of a revised decision from local authorities.

