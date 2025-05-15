Left Menu

Tragedy at the Salon: Influencer's Fatal Livestream

Valeria Márquez, a social media influencer, was brutally killed while livestreaming at a beauty salon in Jalisco, Mexico. The incident, believed to be a femicide, highlights the intense violence in the region dominated by cartel conflict. Public shock followed, with Márquez's followers mourning her online.

In a tragic turn of events, Valeria Márquez, a popular social media influencer, was killed during a TikTok livestream at a beauty salon in Jalisco, Mexico, according to state authorities.

This alarming incident has intensified fears in a nation already grappling with violent territorial disputes between rival cartels. The 23-year-old model was conversing with an off-camera delivery man when she was fatally shot in the chest and head.

Her death is under investigation as a possible femicide, reflecting the widespread gender-based violence in Latin America. The Jalisco state prosecutors are delving into the case as the region remains under the influence of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel. Márquez's followers have filled her social media with tributes and expressions of grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

