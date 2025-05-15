Left Menu

Miss World 2025: Boosting Telangana's Tourism and Global Image

Miss World 2025 contestants are set to visit Telangana's historic sites, including the Lord Narasimha temple, as part of a strategy to promote the state as a leading tourist destination, enhance its international profile, and attract investments. The event runs from May 10 to May 31 in Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-05-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 09:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As part of the Miss World 2025 itinerary, contestants are scheduled to visit the renowned Lord Narasimha temple at Yadagirigutta near Hyderabad. The temple, recently renovated under the previous BRS regime, stands about 60 kilometers from the city and plays a pivotal role in the state's tourism efforts.

The Telangana government aims to leverage the global event to boost tourism, elevate the state's international appeal, and draw investments. This strategic vision includes tours to significant tourist sites, showcasing Telangana's rich cultural heritage.

Beginning with a grand inauguration in Hyderabad on May 10, the contest includes a heritage walk at Charminar and a visit to the Ramappa temple in Mulugu, emphasizing the state's diverse attractions. The event concludes on May 31, marking a substantial effort to promote Telangana globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

