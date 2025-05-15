Miss World 2025: Boosting Telangana's Tourism and Global Image

As part of the Miss World 2025 itinerary, contestants are scheduled to visit the renowned Lord Narasimha temple at Yadagirigutta near Hyderabad. The temple, recently renovated under the previous BRS regime, stands about 60 kilometers from the city and plays a pivotal role in the state's tourism efforts.

The Telangana government aims to leverage the global event to boost tourism, elevate the state's international appeal, and draw investments. This strategic vision includes tours to significant tourist sites, showcasing Telangana's rich cultural heritage.

Beginning with a grand inauguration in Hyderabad on May 10, the contest includes a heritage walk at Charminar and a visit to the Ramappa temple in Mulugu, emphasizing the state's diverse attractions. The event concludes on May 31, marking a substantial effort to promote Telangana globally.

