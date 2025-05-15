Hinglaj Mata Temple: A Symbol of Cultural Unity in Balochistan

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, emphasized on Thursday the profound historical and spiritual importance of Balochistan for Hindus. This is primarily due to its association with the Hinglaj Mata Temple, a sacred site recognized as one of the 51 revered Shakti Peethas.

Positioned amid the rugged landscapes of Hingol National Park, this temple marks the spot where the head of Goddess Sati is believed to have fallen, elevating its status as one of the most sacred sites in Shaktism. The chief minister expressed these sentiments through a post on the social platform X.

Sarma also highlighted the temple's cultural significance, noting its deep respect among the Baloch people who refer to it as 'Nani Mandir'. This reflects a unique legacy of shared heritage and inter-communal reverence that extends beyond religious boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)