Left Menu

Hinglaj Mata Temple: A Symbol of Cultural Unity in Balochistan

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, highlights the Hinglaj Mata Temple in Balochistan as a significant religious and cultural site for Hindus. Located within the Hingol National Park, it is one of the revered Shakti Peethas and remains a symbol of historical Hindu presence and inter-communal reverence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-05-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 10:22 IST
Hinglaj Mata Temple: A Symbol of Cultural Unity in Balochistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, emphasized on Thursday the profound historical and spiritual importance of Balochistan for Hindus. This is primarily due to its association with the Hinglaj Mata Temple, a sacred site recognized as one of the 51 revered Shakti Peethas.

Positioned amid the rugged landscapes of Hingol National Park, this temple marks the spot where the head of Goddess Sati is believed to have fallen, elevating its status as one of the most sacred sites in Shaktism. The chief minister expressed these sentiments through a post on the social platform X.

Sarma also highlighted the temple's cultural significance, noting its deep respect among the Baloch people who refer to it as 'Nani Mandir'. This reflects a unique legacy of shared heritage and inter-communal reverence that extends beyond religious boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025