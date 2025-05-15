Telangana Celebrates Inaugural Saraswati Pushkaralu

In a historic cultural event, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be attending the first-ever Saraswati Pushkaralu since the state's formation in 2014. The sacred festival will take place at Kaleshwaram's Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Godavari, Pranahita, and the subterranean Saraswati rivers. The festival will run from Thursday to May 26.

The Pushkara Snanam, a ceremonial holy dip, commenced at 5.44 AM, led by His Holiness Sri Sri Sri Madhavananda Saraswati. Notable attendees included State Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, District Collector Rahul Sharma, Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, and High Court Judge Justice Surapalli Nanda, all of whom participated in the auspicious dip.

Chief Minister Reddy, along with his wife, is set to join the festivities at 5 PM where he will unveil a 17-foot monolithic statue of Goddess Saraswati. The inaugural event also features the debut of the 'Kaleshwara Mukteeswara Swamy Godavari Harathi,' organized under Minister Sridhar Babu's supervision, signifying a new chapter in Telangana's cultural journey.

