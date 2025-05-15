Left Menu

Telangana Celebrates Inaugural Saraswati Pushkaralu

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will attend the inaugural Saraswati Pushkaralu, a sacred festival at Kaleshwaram's Triveni Sangam. The festival hosts a ceremonial dip and will feature the unveiling of a Saraswati statue. It marks the first Saraswati Pushkaralu since Telangana's formation in 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-05-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 10:24 IST
Telangana Celebrates Inaugural Saraswati Pushkaralu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic cultural event, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be attending the first-ever Saraswati Pushkaralu since the state's formation in 2014. The sacred festival will take place at Kaleshwaram's Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Godavari, Pranahita, and the subterranean Saraswati rivers. The festival will run from Thursday to May 26.

The Pushkara Snanam, a ceremonial holy dip, commenced at 5.44 AM, led by His Holiness Sri Sri Sri Madhavananda Saraswati. Notable attendees included State Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, District Collector Rahul Sharma, Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, and High Court Judge Justice Surapalli Nanda, all of whom participated in the auspicious dip.

Chief Minister Reddy, along with his wife, is set to join the festivities at 5 PM where he will unveil a 17-foot monolithic statue of Goddess Saraswati. The inaugural event also features the debut of the 'Kaleshwara Mukteeswara Swamy Godavari Harathi,' organized under Minister Sridhar Babu's supervision, signifying a new chapter in Telangana's cultural journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025