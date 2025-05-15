Cristeta Comerford: The Culinary Journey of a White House Legend

Cristeta Comerford, who recently retired as the White House's longest-serving executive chef, reflects on her almost three decades of service to five U.S. presidents. Behind the headlines and official duties, Comerford reveals the intimate and personal sides of the first families, noting that they are 'just regular people' at home.

Throughout her tenure, Comerford witnessed varying culinary preferences from the Clintons' health-conscious choices to the Bush family's love for Tex-Mex. She adapted to each administration's tastes, showcasing her versatility and commitment. This extensive service included state dinners, where she elegantly blended American cuisine with international flavors.

Comerford, a pioneer as the first woman and person of color to hold her position, credits her success to humility, adaptability, and faith in her team. As she steps down, her legacy continues through younger chefs inspired by her groundbreaking career.

(With inputs from agencies.)