Scandal Strikes Cannes: French Actor Barred Amid Grave Allegations

French actor Theo Navarro-Mussy has been banned from attending the prestigious red carpet events at the Cannes Film Festival, amidst serious allegations of rape and sexual assault, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This marks the first instance of the festival imposing such a ban due to allegations of this nature.

Mussy, a prominent figure in Dominik Moll's latest film 'Dossier 137,' which premiered at this year's Cannes competition, faces grave accusations from three former partners. They allege incidents of rape, physical violence, and emotional abuse, although a court dismissed the initial complaint last month. The alleged victims have expressed intentions to pursue a civil case. The decision to exclude Mussy from the gala, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, was made by Cannes general delegate Thierry Fremaux and the film's producers.

This incident surfaces during a period of increased scrutiny regarding sexual misconduct within the French film industry. Notably, earlier this week, veteran actor Gerard Depardieu was convicted of sexual assault, receiving an 18-month suspended sentence. His case has become one of the most prominently discussed in the context of France's #MeToo movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)