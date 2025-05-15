Left Menu

Vijay Raaz Acquitted: A Landmark Verdict

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz has been acquitted in a 2020 sexual harassment case by a Maharashtra court, citing insufficient evidence from the prosecution. The case stemmed from allegations during the filming of 'Sherni'. Raaz's lawyer emphasized the impact of premature judgment in such cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:51 IST
A Maharashtra court has acquitted Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz in a sexual harassment case, citing a lack of sufficient evidence. This decision comes three years after allegations surfaced during the filming of 'Sherni' in 2020.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Mahendra Sorte ruled that the charges under IPC sections 354-A and 354-D could not be upheld due to weak prosecution evidence, including uncorroborated statements and unclear CCTV footage. The incident allegedly occurred between October 25 and October 29, 2020.

Raaz's lawyer highlighted the personal and professional impact of the accusations, stating that Raaz had to halt his work on the film 'Sherni' and experienced subsequent career setbacks. The acquittal serves as a reminder against presuming guilt based on accusations alone.

