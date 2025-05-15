Vijay Raaz Acquitted: A Landmark Verdict

A Maharashtra court has acquitted Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz in a sexual harassment case, citing a lack of sufficient evidence. This decision comes three years after allegations surfaced during the filming of 'Sherni' in 2020.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Mahendra Sorte ruled that the charges under IPC sections 354-A and 354-D could not be upheld due to weak prosecution evidence, including uncorroborated statements and unclear CCTV footage. The incident allegedly occurred between October 25 and October 29, 2020.

Raaz's lawyer highlighted the personal and professional impact of the accusations, stating that Raaz had to halt his work on the film 'Sherni' and experienced subsequent career setbacks. The acquittal serves as a reminder against presuming guilt based on accusations alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)