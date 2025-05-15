Farewell to Joe Don Baker: 'Tough Guy' Actor and Bond Star Passes at 89

Actor Joe Don Baker, celebrated for his rugged on-screen presence and memorable roles in both film and television, has died at the age of 89. Best known for his performances in 'Guns of the Magnificent Seven' and 'Wild Rovers,' the Hollywood tough guy's cause of death remains undisclosed, as reported by Deadline.

Baker's journey began in Groesbeck, Texas, on February 12, 1936. He was a football player at North Texas State College, before a two-year Army stint post-graduation in 1959. Passionate about acting, he relocated to New York City, joining the Actor's Studio—where he remained a lifetime member. His Broadway debut came in 1963, before moves to Los Angeles paved the way for roles in iconic TV series like 'Gunsmoke' and 'Mission: Impossible.'

The actor's defining moment arrived with the role of Tennessee Sheriff Buford Pusser in 'Walking Tall' (1973). Baker's prolific career, notably in 'Charley Varrick,' 'Mitchell,' and more, expanded to comedies like 'Fletch' and 'Mars Attacks!.' His versatility shone in films like 'The Natural' and Scorsese's 'Cape Fear.' A three-time Bond star, Baker's dual portrayal as villain and ally remains iconic. He leaves behind family in Groesbeck, Texas. (ANI)

