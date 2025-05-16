Legacy of Humility: Remembering José Mujica
On Thursday, leftist presidents gathered at Uruguay's parliament to honor the late José Mujica, remembered for his humility and generosity. Lula da Silva described Mujica as a 'superior human being' who emerged from imprisonment without hatred. Mujica's honesty stood out amidst fading leftist movements embroiled in scandals.
In an emotional gathering at Uruguay's parliament, leftist leaders from across the region commemorated former President José Mujica as a figure of humility and integrity. Praised for his unwavering generosity, Mujica's legacy continues to inspire global politicians to this day.
Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a longstanding friend of Mujica, delivered a heartfelt eulogy at the Legislative Palace in Montevideo, where Mujica's body lay in state. Describing Mujica as a 'superior human being,' Lula reflected on his friend's ability to transcend years of imprisonment without harboring hatred.
With teary eyes, Lula embraced Mujica's partner, Lucía Topolansky, in a poignant moment of tribute. Despite the waning influence of leftist politics in Latin America, Mujica remained a revered symbol of honesty and the enduring values of the 'pink tide' era.
