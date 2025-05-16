Left Menu

Legacy of Humility: Remembering José Mujica

On Thursday, leftist presidents gathered at Uruguay's parliament to honor the late José Mujica, remembered for his humility and generosity. Lula da Silva described Mujica as a 'superior human being' who emerged from imprisonment without hatred. Mujica's honesty stood out amidst fading leftist movements embroiled in scandals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montevideo | Updated: 16-05-2025 06:02 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 06:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Uruguay

In an emotional gathering at Uruguay's parliament, leftist leaders from across the region commemorated former President José Mujica as a figure of humility and integrity. Praised for his unwavering generosity, Mujica's legacy continues to inspire global politicians to this day.

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a longstanding friend of Mujica, delivered a heartfelt eulogy at the Legislative Palace in Montevideo, where Mujica's body lay in state. Describing Mujica as a 'superior human being,' Lula reflected on his friend's ability to transcend years of imprisonment without harboring hatred.

With teary eyes, Lula embraced Mujica's partner, Lucía Topolansky, in a poignant moment of tribute. Despite the waning influence of leftist politics in Latin America, Mujica remained a revered symbol of honesty and the enduring values of the 'pink tide' era.

