Guneet Monga Kapoor Elevates Women Producers with WIF India's Cannes Debut

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor has made waves at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 by launching a groundbreaking initiative focused on empowering female producers. As part of the newly introduced Women in Film India (WIF India) chapter, the initiative shines a light on three emerging female producers from India.

Under the leadership of Monga Kapoor, WIF India, a branch of the global Women in Film network, made its debut this month. The launch was marked by the introduction of an official website, promising a variety of upcoming programs aimed at fostering gender equity in India's entertainment sector.

The initiative's centerpiece is The Women in Film India Fellowship: Cannes Producers Edition, designed to elevate mid-career women producers by granting them access to Cannes' Producers Network, a pivotal platform for international collaboration. This is a significant step towards integrating Indian creatives into the global cinema ecosystem.

The recipients of the inaugural scholarship include notable figures such as award-winning actor-turned-producer Tillotama Shome, veteran studio executive Rucha Pathak, and independent producer Dimpy Agarwal, each with a significant impact on Indian and international cinema.

Among other notable achievements, an Accreditation Grant was awarded to Shefali Bhushan from the Marathi film industry, highlighting the program's commitment to regional diversity and inclusion. The initiative not only provides insights into international production landscapes but also fosters a cooperative spirit by encouraging participants to share their experiences with the broader WIF India community.

This initiative stands as a testament to WIF India's commitment to advancing gender equality in the entertainment industry, allowing female producers to develop pathways to leadership and achievement. Endorsed by the influential Board of Directors and backed by Women In Film Los Angeles (WIF LA), the chapter joins over 50 global affiliations dedicated to transforming the media landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)