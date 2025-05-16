Grammy Winner Chris Brown Charged with Assault in London Nightclub

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown was charged on Thursday in England with allegations of assaulting a music producer at a London nightclub, according to prosecutors.

The 36-year-old musician faces one count of causing grievous bodily harm. The charge comes after his arrest at a hotel in Manchester.

Reports indicate that producer Abe Diaw claimed he was hospitalized following an unprovoked attack by Brown at the Tape nightclub in London's upscale Mayfair area during February 2023. At that time, Brown was touring in the U.K.

