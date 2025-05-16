Left Menu

Grammy Winner Chris Brown Charged with Assault in London Nightclub

Grammy-winning artist Chris Brown faces charges in the U.K. for allegedly assaulting producer Abe Diaw at a London nightclub. Brown was arrested in Manchester while on tour. The alleged incident occurred in February 2023, and he is set for a court appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:23 IST
Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown was charged on Thursday in England with allegations of assaulting a music producer at a London nightclub, according to prosecutors.

The 36-year-old musician faces one count of causing grievous bodily harm. The charge comes after his arrest at a hotel in Manchester.

Reports indicate that producer Abe Diaw claimed he was hospitalized following an unprovoked attack by Brown at the Tape nightclub in London's upscale Mayfair area during February 2023. At that time, Brown was touring in the U.K.

(With inputs from agencies.)

