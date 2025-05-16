Sidharth Malhotra's Folk Thriller 'Vvan' to Hit Screens in 2026

Left Menu

'Vvan - Force of the Forrest', the highly anticipated folk thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, will premiere in Indian cinemas on May 15, 2026. Directed by Panchayat's Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra, the film marks the first collaboration between Balaji Telefilms and The Viral Fever (TVF).

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming folk thriller, 'Vvan - Force of the Forrest', is set to hit Indian theaters on May 15, 2026, as announced by the producers on Friday.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd in collaboration with The Viral Fever (TVF), the film will be directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra, known for their work on the popular web series 'Panchayat'.

The much-anticipated film, also featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, marks the first creative venture between Balaji Telefilms and TVF, following their partnership announcement in 2023. Initially slated for a 2025 Chhath Puja release, fans now eagerly await this cinematic adventure.

