FWICE Calls for Boycott of Turkish Shows Amid Political Tensions

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has made a fervent appeal to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar to halt the broadcasting of Turkish shows in India. This call to action follows Turkey's diplomatic backing of Pakistan amid rising geopolitical tensions with India.

In an official statement released on Thursday, FWICE emphasized its unwavering commitment to the interests of both the nation and the media industry. Citing Turkey's consistent support for Pakistan on issues harming India's sovereignty, including the sensitive Kashmir matter, the organization expressed its deep concerns regarding the continued promotion of Turkish content.

FWICE, representing a wide array of media professionals, also addressed the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, urging them to take decisive steps in banning or limiting the accessibility of Turkish TV shows and films in India. They argued that such measures would bolster Indian content and send a potent message on the global stage, reinforcing national solidarity.

