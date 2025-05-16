Left Menu

FWICE Calls for Boycott of Turkish Shows Amid Political Tensions

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has called for a boycott of Turkish shows on OTT platforms in response to Turkey's support for Pakistan, arguing it goes against India's national interests. The union urges the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to restrict Turkish content in favor of Indian programming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:51 IST
FWICE Calls for Boycott of Turkish Shows Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has made a fervent appeal to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar to halt the broadcasting of Turkish shows in India. This call to action follows Turkey's diplomatic backing of Pakistan amid rising geopolitical tensions with India.

In an official statement released on Thursday, FWICE emphasized its unwavering commitment to the interests of both the nation and the media industry. Citing Turkey's consistent support for Pakistan on issues harming India's sovereignty, including the sensitive Kashmir matter, the organization expressed its deep concerns regarding the continued promotion of Turkish content.

FWICE, representing a wide array of media professionals, also addressed the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, urging them to take decisive steps in banning or limiting the accessibility of Turkish TV shows and films in India. They argued that such measures would bolster Indian content and send a potent message on the global stage, reinforcing national solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025