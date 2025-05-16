Dreaming Big: Miss Ireland's Path to Success

Jasmine Gerhardt, recently crowned Miss Ireland, embodies perseverance and the power of dreams. After three attempts at beauty queen success, she now channels her achievement into inspiring children globally to explore their potential.

Her initiative, 'Dream In A Box,' is part of the 72nd Miss World pageant's Beauty With A Purpose project. It offers kids from various countries tools and inspirations to dream big. The contents include Gerhardt's book 'Sunny and the Safe Harbour' about finding one's safe place, alongside materials prompting creativity and self-expression.

Gerhardt emphasizes the importance of education as a tool to overcome poverty and advocates for systemic changes. Her personal journey, from being the first in her family to graduate college, fuels her commitment to using the Miss World platform for educational advocacy, aiming for impactful change in children's lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)