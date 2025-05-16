HDBFS Scoops 'Marketing Campaign of the Year' at The Great Indian BFSI Awards

Mumbai, Maharashtra: HDB Financial Services (HDBFS) has secured the esteemed 'The Great Indian BFSI Award' for 'Marketing Campaign of the Year 2025' recognizing their compelling 'Jeet Pakki' campaign tied to the Pro Kabaddi League.

The campaign resonated deeply with India's aspirational sentiment, echoing HDBFS's mission to rally individuals towards their goals with robust financial solutions. Leveraging the spirit of 'Jeet Pakki', the initiative became more than a marketing strategy; it emerged as a cultural movement and commitment.

Mr. Anand Bhatia, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at HDBFS, highlighted their gratitude for the accolade, emphasizing 'Jeet Pakki' as a driving promise to customers and a testament to collective ambitions. The campaign implemented multi-platform engagement and offered tangible financial pathways for consumers, fueling progression and dreams across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)