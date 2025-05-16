Lucknow Jewellers Boycott Turkish Jewellery Amidst Political Tensions

In a significant move reflecting growing political tensions, jewellers in Lucknow have initiated a boycott of Turkish-design jewellery. The decision comes in response to Turkiye's support for Pakistan during recent hostilities with India.

Before this development, Turkish jewellery was highly sought after in the local market, with a notable demand during Akshay Tritiya. Jewellery associations in Lucknow, such as Chowk Sarafa Association, have ceased importing these goods, marking a dramatic shift from previous sales trends.

The impact of this boycott extends beyond jewellery sales, affecting broader trade relations and potentially reducing Indian tourism and event participation in Turkiye and Azerbaijan, as reported by sources. The diplomatic strains have led to scrutiny of India's trade and educational exchanges with these nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)