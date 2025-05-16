Left Menu

Wes Anderson Unveils Espionage Thriller "The Phoenician Scheme"

Wes Anderson's latest film, "The Phoenician Scheme," premieres on June 6 in Indian theaters. The movie, set to debut at Cannes, explores a dark tale of espionage through a fractured father-daughter relationship. It features stars like Benicio del Toro and Scarlett Johansson and is produced by Steven Rales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:18 IST
Wes Anderson Unveils Espionage Thriller "The Phoenician Scheme"
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Acclaimed filmmaker Wes Anderson is set to release his new film, "The Phoenician Scheme," in Indian theaters on June 6. The film is described as a dark and gripping tale of espionage, diving deep into the complexities of a strained father-daughter dynamic, with Anderson aiming to explore emotional and political terrains.

"The Phoenician Scheme" will have its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where it is included in the main competition. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including actors such as Benicio del Toro, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, and more, and is distributed in India by Universal Pictures via Warner Bros. Discovery and Dreamworks Animation.

Anderson reunites with acclaimed actor Benicio del Toro, continuing their collaboration from "The French Dispatch." The narrative follows an estranged daughter returning to uncover her family's secretive operations entangled in global manipulation and betrayal. The film is produced by Steven Rales, Jeremy Dawson, and John Peet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025