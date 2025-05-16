Wes Anderson Unveils Espionage Thriller "The Phoenician Scheme"

Acclaimed filmmaker Wes Anderson is set to release his new film, "The Phoenician Scheme," in Indian theaters on June 6. The film is described as a dark and gripping tale of espionage, diving deep into the complexities of a strained father-daughter dynamic, with Anderson aiming to explore emotional and political terrains.

"The Phoenician Scheme" will have its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where it is included in the main competition. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including actors such as Benicio del Toro, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, and more, and is distributed in India by Universal Pictures via Warner Bros. Discovery and Dreamworks Animation.

Anderson reunites with acclaimed actor Benicio del Toro, continuing their collaboration from "The French Dispatch." The narrative follows an estranged daughter returning to uncover her family's secretive operations entangled in global manipulation and betrayal. The film is produced by Steven Rales, Jeremy Dawson, and John Peet.

