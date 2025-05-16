Strengthening Ties: India Aids Tamil Community in Sri Lanka

In a significant gesture of cross-border goodwill, India has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Indian-origin Tamil community living in Sri Lanka's plantation districts. The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, made a pivotal visit to the Central Province, where he engaged with the local Tamil community and inspected ongoing projects.

During his visit, the High Commissioner surveyed the Indian Housing Project Phase III site at Elkaduwa Estate in the Matale district. This project is part of a larger initiative, which involves constructing 14,000 houses in various plantation regions. To date, 25 houses have been completed at Elkaduwa Estate, signaling progress in the project.

Moreover, the Indian mission underscored the role of the Sri Lankan government in facilitating these efforts. The endeavors are supported by a Rs 750 million grant, which was announced to commemorate 200 years since the arrival of the Indian-origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka. The High Commissioner distributed necessary items like medical equipment and raincoats to the community, further strengthening bilateral ties.

