Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India Aids Tamil Community in Sri Lanka

India continues its multi-sectoral support for the Tamil community in Sri Lanka's hill plantation districts. Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha visited the Central Province to distribute medical equipment and inspect housing projects, highlighting India's commitment to the welfare of the Indian-origin Tamils in Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:33 IST
Strengthening Ties: India Aids Tamil Community in Sri Lanka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a significant gesture of cross-border goodwill, India has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Indian-origin Tamil community living in Sri Lanka's plantation districts. The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, made a pivotal visit to the Central Province, where he engaged with the local Tamil community and inspected ongoing projects.

During his visit, the High Commissioner surveyed the Indian Housing Project Phase III site at Elkaduwa Estate in the Matale district. This project is part of a larger initiative, which involves constructing 14,000 houses in various plantation regions. To date, 25 houses have been completed at Elkaduwa Estate, signaling progress in the project.

Moreover, the Indian mission underscored the role of the Sri Lankan government in facilitating these efforts. The endeavors are supported by a Rs 750 million grant, which was announced to commemorate 200 years since the arrival of the Indian-origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka. The High Commissioner distributed necessary items like medical equipment and raincoats to the community, further strengthening bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025