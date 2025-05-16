Left Menu

Dhamaal 4 Set to Hit Theaters on Eid 2026

'Dhamaal 4', the latest in the comedy franchise, will be released on Eid 2026. Directed by Indra Kumar, it features returning stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi. The film is being shot in Mumbai after initial shooting at Malshej Ghat, Maharashtra. It's co-produced by multiple industry stalwarts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:09 IST
Dhamaal 4 Set to Hit Theaters on Eid 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated fourth installment of the 'Dhamaal' franchise is set to entertain audiences as it hits theaters on Eid in 2026. This was announced by the filmmakers in a press release on Friday.

The comedy film sees the reunion of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi, who have been the staple cast across the series. Indra Kumar leads the direction for this installment as well.

Filming is underway in Mumbai after starting in the scenic locales of Malshej Ghat, Thane district. In addition to the returning stars, the movie will feature Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and others, promising another laughter-filled spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025