Dhamaal 4 Set to Hit Theaters on Eid 2026

The much-anticipated fourth installment of the 'Dhamaal' franchise is set to entertain audiences as it hits theaters on Eid in 2026. This was announced by the filmmakers in a press release on Friday.

The comedy film sees the reunion of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi, who have been the staple cast across the series. Indra Kumar leads the direction for this installment as well.

Filming is underway in Mumbai after starting in the scenic locales of Malshej Ghat, Thane district. In addition to the returning stars, the movie will feature Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and others, promising another laughter-filled spectacle.

