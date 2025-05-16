Crypto Executives Under Siege: The Rising Threat of Violent Crime
Recent attacks on French crypto executives highlight a disturbing trend in violent crime targeting the crypto community. Prominent figures are enhancing personal security measures amid fears of kidnappings and ransom demands. As the industry grapples with safety concerns, discussions around crime control and regulatory changes intensify.
French crypto executives are increasingly becoming targets of violent crime, prompting an urgent reassessment of personal safety measures. The latest incident involved a botched kidnapping attempt in Paris, where a masked gang targeted the daughter of Paymium's CEO, Pierre Noizat.
Alexandre Aimonino, a 23-year-old crypto executive, reveals changes to his routine for safety, amid growing concerns within the community. As these attacks grow in frequency, discussions around crime prevention and the need for stricter deregulatory measures are gaining traction.
French authorities are investigating, but the rise in cryptocurrency values and the perception of crypto as an easy laundering tool continue to attract criminal interest. Meanwhile, security firms in France are experiencing a surge in requests for protection services from anxious crypto entrepreneurs.
