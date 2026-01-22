Ecuador's Bold Tariff Move on Colombia: A Trade War Fueled by Crime Crisis

Ecuador is set to impose a significant 30% tariff on goods imported from Colombia, its primary electricity supplier, starting February 1. President Daniel Noboa attributed the decision to an ongoing trade deficit and a perceived lack of collaborative efforts from Colombia in addressing drug trafficking and illegal mining at their shared border.

Colombian Energy Minister Edwin Palma, criticized the tariffs, labeling them as 'economic aggression.' In response, he's ordered the cessation of private firm involvement in cross-border energy sales to prevent scarcity. Palma emphasized Colombia's cooperative efforts in power supply, which currently accounts for 8% to 10% of Ecuador's consumption.

This announcement has strained diplomatic ties, with Colombia's defense ministry intercepting a marijuana shipment at the border. Meanwhile, Ecuador continues to grapple with organized crime, missile by militarizing San Lorenzo city and deploying 10,000 troops to combat gang violence. International pressure, particularly from the U.S., looms over the regional narcotics trade, further complicating diplomatic relations.

