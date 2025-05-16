Left Menu

Rihla-e-Dosti: Celebrating 250 Years of India-Kuwait Ties

The 'Rihla-e-Dosti' exhibition in Kuwait will display invaluable artefacts, manuscripts, and other significant items to celebrate 250 years of India-Kuwait cultural ties. Organized by the Indian Embassy and Kuwaiti authorities, it features historical exhibits, cultural performances, and discussions about bilateral cooperation.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has announced an exhibition titled 'Rihla-e-Dosti: 250 years of India-Kuwait Relationship,' set to open at the National Library of Kuwait. This event, highlighting a rich tapestry of shared history and collaboration, begins May 19, with public access from May 20-24.

Featuring invaluable artefacts, manuscripts, rare books, and documents, the exhibition traces the extensive cultural and political journey between the two nations. Key displays also include personal letters and currency, which was legal tender in Kuwait until 1961, alongside cultural performances and panel discussions.

The exhibition is a collaborative effort between the Indian Embassy, the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature, the Kuwaiti Heritage Society, and the National Archives of India. It underscores the enduring bond and shared respect that continues to shape bilateral relations into the future, according to an embassy statement.

