The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) called on industry members to halt business with Turkiye and Azerbaijan, aligning with Operation Sindoor and distancing from countries supporting Pakistan. The plea followed repuTable institutions, like IIT-Roorkee, severing ties with universities in these nations.

Boycotts extended to various sectors, with multiple trade bodies targeting Turkish goods for withdrawal. Universities such as JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia have also suspended collaborations amid growing tensions. Celebi Airport Services, a major Turkish company, was affected as Cochin International Airport ceased services citing national security concerns.

Across India, sentiments against Turkiye and Azerbaijan have coalesced, with stakeholders in fields from academia to fruit markets asserting national interests over commercial ties. The widespread reaction highlights the deepening impact of international alliances and conflicts on local economies and communities.

