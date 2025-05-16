Left Menu

India Unites Against Turkiye: A Nationwide Boycott

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council has called for a suspension of business with Turkiye and Azerbaijan in support of Operation Sindoor. Educational institutions have canceled MoUs with these countries, reflecting India's response to Turkiye's support for Pakistan. Boycotts include Turkish products, affecting various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:16 IST
India Unites Against Turkiye: A Nationwide Boycott
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) called on industry members to halt business with Turkiye and Azerbaijan, aligning with Operation Sindoor and distancing from countries supporting Pakistan. The plea followed repuTable institutions, like IIT-Roorkee, severing ties with universities in these nations.

Boycotts extended to various sectors, with multiple trade bodies targeting Turkish goods for withdrawal. Universities such as JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia have also suspended collaborations amid growing tensions. Celebi Airport Services, a major Turkish company, was affected as Cochin International Airport ceased services citing national security concerns.

Across India, sentiments against Turkiye and Azerbaijan have coalesced, with stakeholders in fields from academia to fruit markets asserting national interests over commercial ties. The widespread reaction highlights the deepening impact of international alliances and conflicts on local economies and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025