Heatwave Grips Northwest India As Fog Lingers in Eastern Regions

India is set to face soaring temperatures this week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reporting that parts of Northwest India will experience temperatures 4-6°C above normal. Central India will also see a rise, with temperatures 2-4°C above normal. This increase coincides with forecasted light, isolated rainfall or snowfall across Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand due to a weak Western Disturbance.

Dense fog conditions continue to affect visibility in parts of Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, with visibility plummeting to between 50 and 199 meters. Similar fog conditions are expected over Sikkim during the morning hours tomorrow.

Temperature departures are notably high, with maximums exceeding normal levels by 4-8°C in areas including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Other regions such as Delhi and Madhya Pradesh observe a 2-4°C increase. The IMD also reports a significant cyclonic circulation impacting Northeast Assam and the South Bay of Bengal, which could influence regional weather patterns.

