Investigation Launched into Serious Allegations Against Smokey Robinson

Legendary musician Smokey Robinson is facing a criminal probe following allegations of sexual assault. A lawsuit, filed by four former employees, claims the singer engaged in sexual misconduct during their tenure as housekeepers at his Chatsworth, CA residence, demanding general damages of no less than USD 50 million.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed an active investigation by its Special Victims Bureau. The plaintiffs, referred to as Jane Does, allege sexual battery and false imprisonment across their years of employment. Robinson's legal representatives contend that the police investigation follows a civil lawsuit and criticize it as a strategy to sway public opinion.

The accusers also claim that Robinson's wife, Frances, fostered a hostile environment by using ethnically insensitive language and failing to act on prior misconduct knowledge. Robinson's team plans to fight the accusations, labeling them a scheme to damage the couple's reputation.

