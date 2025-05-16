Left Menu

Michael J. Fox Joins Season Three of 'Shrinking'

Actor Michael J. Fox is set to guest star in the third season of the Apple TV+ comedy 'Shrinking'. While details of his role remain secret, this marks his return to TV since 2020. Fox reunites with co-creator Bill Lawrence, revisiting their collaboration from 'Spin City'.

Updated: 16-05-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:10 IST
Michael J. Fox Joins Season Three of 'Shrinking'
Michael J Fox (Image source: Instagram/ @realmikejfox). Image Credit: ANI
Renowned actor Michael J. Fox will be making a dynamic return to television, joining the cast of 'Shrinking' for its upcoming third season. The Apple TV+ comedy series announced Fox's guest-starring role, though specifics about his character are being kept confidential, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The production of 'Shrinking' season three is currently underway, marking Fox's first on-screen appearance since portraying attorney Louis Canning, a role that earned him an Emmy nomination, in 'The Good Fight' back in 2020. The actor, who has been managing Parkinson's disease for over three decades, will reunite with series co-creator Bill Lawrence, with whom he previously collaborated on Lawrence's debut series, 'Spin City'.

Joining Fox in the ensemble are Jeff Daniels, Sherry Cola, and Isabella Gomez, alongside mainstays Jason Segel, Ford, Christa Miller, and others. The show's creation and executive production team includes Segel, Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, and a roster of notable industry names such as Neil Goldman and James Ponsoldt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

