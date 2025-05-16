Media Outcry: Arrest of Gujarat Samachar Owner Sparks Press Freedom Concerns
Media organizations are alarmed by the arrest of Gujarat Samachar owner Bahubali Shah by the Enforcement Directorate, viewing it as an attack on press freedom. They demand Shah's release unless credible evidence against him is transparently presented. Shah was granted bail on health grounds until May 31 by a Gujarat court.
Media organizations raised alarms on Friday about the arrest of Bahubali Shah, owner of Gujarat Samachar, by the Enforcement Directorate.
The Press Club of India, along with several other media bodies like Indian Women's Press Corps and Kerala Union of Working Journalists, condemned the ED's actions, claiming they represent an assault on press freedom and democratic values in India. The groups expressed concern over the potential misuse of governmental power to suppress media independence and stifle dissenting opinions.
They demanded Shah's immediate release unless solid evidence is transparently presented. Notably, Shah was granted bail by a Gujarat court on health grounds until May 31.
