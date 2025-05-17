Left Menu

Magnus Carlsen's Epic Showdown: The Chess Grandmaster vs. The World

Magnus Carlsen, the renowned Norwegian chess grandmaster, has taken on 140,000 people worldwide in a groundbreaking online chess match. Dubbed 'Magnus Carlsen vs. The World', the event could end in a draw as Team World continues to hold their ground. The match showcases the strategic challenges and global appeal of chess.

Updated: 17-05-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:22 IST
Magnus Carlsen
  • Country:
  • Germany

Renowned Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen is famously taking on 140,000 players around the world in a novel online chess match. Titled 'Magnus Carlsen vs. The World', the event was launched on April 4 on Chess.com, the top chess website globally, marking the first time a world champion has competed in a freestyle online match.

While initially expected to secure a commanding victory, Carlsen faces a potential draw against Team World if they achieve three checks on his king. 'Currently, it looks like we're moving towards a draw by perpetual check,' Carlsen acknowledged on Friday. He noted the world's solid play, choosing traditional rather than bold strategies, which has narrowed his options.

Carlsen, leading with the white pieces, confronts Team World, who collectively decide each move with a 24-hour deliberation period. Chess.com journalist Mike Klein expressed the global excitement for the match, hinting at its value for fans claiming participation against Carlsen. The match seeks to surpass the previous 'vs. The World' records, doubling the number of participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

