Shocking Incident at Cannes: Palm Tree Collapse Injures Festival-Goer

In an unexpected turn of events at the Cannes Film Festival, a man was injured when a palm tree toppled onto him as he strolled along the famous Croisette promenade on Saturday.

Authorities swiftly maneuvered through bustling festival-goers to reach the injured man, who lay bleeding on the sidewalk. Despite the urgent response, further details about his condition were not immediately available.

Representatives for the Cannes Film Festival did not respond to requests for comment concerning the incident. The film festival, a highlight of cinematic culture perched in the seaside French town, is now at its halfway mark, concluding on May 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)