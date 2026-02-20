Left Menu

Tragedy in Thailand: The Fall of ASOS Co-Founder Quentin Griffiths

Quentin Griffiths, co-founder of ASOS, tragically died from a fall in Thailand. Initial investigations indicate suicide, possibly linked to legal worries involving his ex-wife. Griffiths was instrumental in ASOS’s growth, serving as marketing director before leaving in 2004 but remaining a significant shareholder for years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:30 IST
Quentin Griffiths, the pioneering co-founder of British fast-fashion giant ASOS, has died tragically in Thailand following a fall from a high-rise balcony, according to local police officials.

Griffiths, aged 58, was found dead beneath the 17th floor of an apartment building in the popular coastal city of Pattaya on February 9. Authorities suggest the cause is likely suicide, with no evidence of foul play observed.

ASOS, co-founded by Griffiths in 2000, enjoyed significant expansion under his marketing leadership. However, recent years have been challenging for the company, facing financial pressures and intense competition. Griffiths had been a major shareholder until recent times, despite stepping down as marketing director in 2004.

