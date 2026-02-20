Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Seven Lives in Vaslad

In a tragic accident in Vaslad district, Gujarat, seven people lost their lives after their car, initially struck from the rear by a truck, collided with another parked truck. The accident occurred around 1pm at Kumbhghat. Five occupants died instantly, while two others succumbed at a local health center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Valsad | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a devastating incident on Friday, a car crash claimed the lives of seven individuals in Gujarat's Vaslad district, according to local authorities. The accident occurred at approximately 1pm near Kumbhghat.

Karpada police station inspector SL Vasava reported that the tragedy unfolded when a car was struck from behind by a truck on a descending hilly road, subsequently crashing into a parked truck. Five of the car's occupants died immediately, while two others passed away later at a community health center.

The victims, including two women, were residents of Amba Jungle village in Karpada taluka and were en route to Nana Ponda. Jitu Chaudhary, the area's MLA, highlighted that the location is known for being accident-prone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

