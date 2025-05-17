Left Menu

Prime Video Pulls the Plug on 'The Bondsman' After Just One Season

Prime Video cancels 'The Bondsman' after one season. The action-horror series, starring Kevin Bacon, failed to sustain viewer interest beyond its debut despite initial success, ranking No. 9 on Nielsen's charts. The show revolves around a resurrected bounty hunter tasked with capturing demons.

Updated: 17-05-2025 17:24 IST
Poster of 'The Bondsman' (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Action-horror series 'The Bondsman', starring Kevin Bacon, will not return for a second season following its cancellation by Prime Video. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant decided to end the series after just one run.

The Bondsman premiered with eight episodes on April 3, rapidly securing a No. 9 spot on Nielsen's streaming charts for March 31-April 6 with 563 million minutes watched. However, it quickly fell off the charts and failed to regain a position in the Top 10. Bacon played a 'former country music star and murdered bounty hunter' named Hub Halloran, who is resurrected by the Devil to hunt down escaped demons from Hell.

The series also featured the talents of Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman, Beth Grant, and Maxwell Jenkins. Created by Grainger David, the show boasted a strong production team, including executive producers Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, Chris McCumber, Bacon himself, Paul E Shapiro, and showrunner Erik Oleson. Co-executive producer Erik Holmberg was also part of the project, with production credits from Blumhouse Television, Marker 96, CrimeThink Production Company, and Amazon MGM Studios.

