Butterfly Stroke: A Stirring Tale of Choice and Rekindled Bonds

Judy Davis and Florence Hunt are set to headline the upcoming film 'Butterfly Stroke', directed by Denis Rabaglia. According to Deadline, production will commence on July 28, adding to the anticipation of its release. The cast also features Caroline Peters and Malaya Stern Takeda.

'Butterfly Stroke' delves into the life of Ruth, played by Davis, an eccentric and resolute former British swimming champion diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor. Faced with this grim reality, she decides to travel to Zurich for assisted dying, where the process is legally sanctioned. Her estranged granddaughter, Lori, portrayed by Hunt, rushes to Switzerland, determined to either halt or comprehend her grandmother's drastic decision.

Set against the backdrop of Zurich, the film introduces Dr. Steiger, brought to life by Caroline Peters, who finds her stringent adherence to protocol challenged by Ruth's unconventional demeanor. Meanwhile, Lori finds herself entangled with Ingrid, a vibrant Swiss football player, adding unexpected layers to their journey. As Ruth's plans falter, the duo uncovers deep-seated family secrets, including an enigmatic event that cut short Ruth's Olympic aspirations. This powerful narrative is penned by writers Nat Luurtsema, Denis Rabaglia, and Jessica Townsend.

