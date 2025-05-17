Left Menu

Butterfly Stroke: A Stirring Tale of Choice and Rekindled Bonds

Judy Davis and Florence Hunt star in 'Butterfly Stroke', directed by Denis Rabaglia. The film, which begins shooting on July 28, explores themes of control, legacy, and family. It follows Ruth, a former swimming champion, on her journey to Switzerland for assisted dying, accompanied by her estranged granddaughter Lori.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:51 IST
Butterfly Stroke: A Stirring Tale of Choice and Rekindled Bonds
Representative image (Pic credits: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Judy Davis and Florence Hunt are set to headline the upcoming film 'Butterfly Stroke', directed by Denis Rabaglia. According to Deadline, production will commence on July 28, adding to the anticipation of its release. The cast also features Caroline Peters and Malaya Stern Takeda.

'Butterfly Stroke' delves into the life of Ruth, played by Davis, an eccentric and resolute former British swimming champion diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor. Faced with this grim reality, she decides to travel to Zurich for assisted dying, where the process is legally sanctioned. Her estranged granddaughter, Lori, portrayed by Hunt, rushes to Switzerland, determined to either halt or comprehend her grandmother's drastic decision.

Set against the backdrop of Zurich, the film introduces Dr. Steiger, brought to life by Caroline Peters, who finds her stringent adherence to protocol challenged by Ruth's unconventional demeanor. Meanwhile, Lori finds herself entangled with Ingrid, a vibrant Swiss football player, adding unexpected layers to their journey. As Ruth's plans falter, the duo uncovers deep-seated family secrets, including an enigmatic event that cut short Ruth's Olympic aspirations. This powerful narrative is penned by writers Nat Luurtsema, Denis Rabaglia, and Jessica Townsend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025