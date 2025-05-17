Remembering Morris: The 'Happy Gilmore' Alligator that Stole the Show

Adam Sandler recently paid a heartfelt tribute to Morris, the alligator from his hit 1996 film 'Happy Gilmore', as excitement builds for the sequel's arrival. Sandler took to Instagram to express his fond memories of Morris, who portrayed Happy's reptilian nemesis.

In a touching post, Sandler wrote, 'Goodbye, Morris. We are all gonna miss you. You could be hard on directors, makeup artists, costumers - really anyone with arms or legs - but I know you did it for the ultimate good of the film. The day you wouldn't come out of your trailer unless we sent in 40 heads of lettuce taught me a powerful lesson: never compromise your art.' Sandler's tribute continued with light-hearted anecdotes, illustrating the alligator's unique presence on set.

Morris tragically passed away this week at the Colorado Gator Farm, where he had been residing since 2006, Deadline reported. In 'Happy Gilmore', Sandler's character infamously battled the alligator to reclaim his coach's severed hand, cementing Morris's status as an iconic figure in the film's comedic universe. The sequel, 'Happy Gilmore 2', is set to debut on Netflix on July 25, with original stars and some exciting new additions to the cast.

