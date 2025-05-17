Left Menu

Remembering Morris: The 'Happy Gilmore' Alligator that Stole the Show

Adam Sandler reminisced about Morris, the alligator who co-starred in 'Happy Gilmore', as the sequel nears release. Morris, who passed away recently, had been a beloved and memorable part of the original film. The much-anticipated 'Happy Gilmore 2' is set to premiere on Netflix this July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 18:21 IST
Remembering Morris: The 'Happy Gilmore' Alligator that Stole the Show
Adam Sandler in 'Happy Gilmore' (1996) (Photo/instagram/@. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Adam Sandler recently paid a heartfelt tribute to Morris, the alligator from his hit 1996 film 'Happy Gilmore', as excitement builds for the sequel's arrival. Sandler took to Instagram to express his fond memories of Morris, who portrayed Happy's reptilian nemesis.

In a touching post, Sandler wrote, 'Goodbye, Morris. We are all gonna miss you. You could be hard on directors, makeup artists, costumers - really anyone with arms or legs - but I know you did it for the ultimate good of the film. The day you wouldn't come out of your trailer unless we sent in 40 heads of lettuce taught me a powerful lesson: never compromise your art.' Sandler's tribute continued with light-hearted anecdotes, illustrating the alligator's unique presence on set.

Morris tragically passed away this week at the Colorado Gator Farm, where he had been residing since 2006, Deadline reported. In 'Happy Gilmore', Sandler's character infamously battled the alligator to reclaim his coach's severed hand, cementing Morris's status as an iconic figure in the film's comedic universe. The sequel, 'Happy Gilmore 2', is set to debut on Netflix on July 25, with original stars and some exciting new additions to the cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025