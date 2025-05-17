Left Menu

Youth-Driven 'Yoga Unplugged' Ignites Participation Ahead of 10th International Day of Yoga

The Ayush Ministry's 'Yoga Unplugged' initiative is gaining traction among prominent yoga institutions as the 10th International Day of Yoga approaches. Kaivalyadhama has launched the 'Yoga for Young Minds' campaign and plans to participate in the Yoga Connect summit, promoting accessibility for youth nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:16 IST
Youth-Driven 'Yoga Unplugged' Ignites Participation Ahead of 10th International Day of Yoga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Yoga approaches on June 21, the Ayush Ministry has launched a youth-centric initiative dubbed 'Yoga Unplugged,' drawing attention from leading yoga institutions.

One noteworthy participant is Kaivalyadhama, among the world's oldest and most esteemed yoga institutes. It has introduced several youth-focused programs endorsing 'Yoga Unplugged,' including the 'Yoga for Young Minds' campaign, offering free access to Common Yoga Protocol training online.

The Ministry revealed that these initiatives aim to make yoga accessible to students and young changemakers nationwide. As part of the 'Yoga Connect' virtual global summit, Kaivalyadhama plans to introduce 'Yoginar,' an online feature. Founded in 1924 by Swami Kuvalayananda, Kaivalyadhama is rooted in the Yoga Sutras of Maharishi Patanjali and aims to integrate yoga with science, signifying a pivotal step into 'Yoga Unplugged.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025