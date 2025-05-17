Youth-Driven 'Yoga Unplugged' Ignites Participation Ahead of 10th International Day of Yoga

As the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Yoga approaches on June 21, the Ayush Ministry has launched a youth-centric initiative dubbed 'Yoga Unplugged,' drawing attention from leading yoga institutions.

One noteworthy participant is Kaivalyadhama, among the world's oldest and most esteemed yoga institutes. It has introduced several youth-focused programs endorsing 'Yoga Unplugged,' including the 'Yoga for Young Minds' campaign, offering free access to Common Yoga Protocol training online.

The Ministry revealed that these initiatives aim to make yoga accessible to students and young changemakers nationwide. As part of the 'Yoga Connect' virtual global summit, Kaivalyadhama plans to introduce 'Yoginar,' an online feature. Founded in 1924 by Swami Kuvalayananda, Kaivalyadhama is rooted in the Yoga Sutras of Maharishi Patanjali and aims to integrate yoga with science, signifying a pivotal step into 'Yoga Unplugged.'

