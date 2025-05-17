Van Tragedy: A Dive into Uncertainty
A van carrying eight people fell into a roadside well in Sathankulam district. Three individuals escaped, while the whereabouts of the remaining five are unknown. Rescue teams are actively searching for the missing.
A tragic accident occurred in Sathankulam district when a van carrying eight individuals plunged into a roadside well. The van was en route to a nearby Church event from Coimbatore.
The mishap took place near Meerankulam village, where the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to fall into the open well.
Of the eight occupants, three managed to swim to safety. However, the fate of the remaining five passengers remains uncertain as fire and rescue teams are actively engaged in rescue efforts.
