Cannes Chaos: Palm Tree Mishap on the Croisette

During the Cannes Film Festival at Croisette Boulevard, an agent for 'Brand New Landscape' was injured by a falling palm tree. The festival sees crowds of movie enthusiasts, and the incident led to police blocking the promenade for cleanup. The injured man remains hospitalized.

At the bustling Cannes Film Festival, a freak accident on the renowned Croisette Boulevard resulted in an agent's injury. Local authorities reported that the man, linked to the Japanese film 'Brand New Landscape,' was struck by a falling palm tree, sustaining significant bodily harm.

As festival organizers confirmed, the unnamed agent suffered vertebral and nasal damage, necessitating hospital care and further specialist examination. The tragic event led to the cancellation of film-related events, and police cordoned off parts of the promenade to manage the aftermath.

Eyewitness accounts, like that of Colorado filmmaker Harrison Sheehan, highlighted the chaos of the scene, initially mistaking the crowd for paparazzi activity. This incident occurred amidst the high-energy atmosphere, attracting tens of thousands of attendees and celebrity seekers along the iconic French Riviera.

