Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam Reunite for 'Thug Life'

The highly anticipated trailer for 'Thug Life,' featuring Tamil cinema stalwart Kamal Haasan, premiered at a grand event in Chennai on Saturday. This film marks a reunion with acclaimed director Mani Ratnam after 35 years.

Haasan portrays Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar, a complex character navigating the realms of crime and justice. The trailer highlights his father-son relationship with silambarasan's Amar, which transitions from camaraderie to confrontation.

Supported by a star-studded cast and backed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies and Ratnam's Madras Talkies, 'Thug Life' is set for a global theatrical release on June 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)