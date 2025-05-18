Left Menu

Kristen Stewart Dives into Directorial Debut at Cannes

Kristen Stewart premieres her directorial debut, "The Chronology of Water," at the Cannes Film Festival. The film, adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir, explores themes of resilience and personal transformation. British actor Imogen Poots plays Yuknavitch, and Stewart describes the filmmaking experience as a deeply personal journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 01:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 01:31 IST
Kristen Stewart Dives into Directorial Debut at Cannes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kristen Stewart made her mark as a director at the Cannes Film Festival with her debut film "The Chronology of Water." The actress likened the experience to sending a child off to school, expressing pride in her work.

The film is an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir, highlighting the author's story of overcoming an abusive household through competitive swimming and becoming a renowned writer. Imogen Poots delivers a standout performance as Yuknavitch.

Stewart explained her motivation to create the film, inspired by a powerful line in the book about life and death, reflecting cinema's ability to capture profound moments. Her directorial effort received positive reviews, underscoring her successful transition from actor to filmmaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025