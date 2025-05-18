Kristen Stewart Dives into Directorial Debut at Cannes

Kristen Stewart made her mark as a director at the Cannes Film Festival with her debut film "The Chronology of Water." The actress likened the experience to sending a child off to school, expressing pride in her work.

The film is an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir, highlighting the author's story of overcoming an abusive household through competitive swimming and becoming a renowned writer. Imogen Poots delivers a standout performance as Yuknavitch.

Stewart explained her motivation to create the film, inspired by a powerful line in the book about life and death, reflecting cinema's ability to capture profound moments. Her directorial effort received positive reviews, underscoring her successful transition from actor to filmmaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)