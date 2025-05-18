Scandals and Surprises: Drama Unfolds at Cannes and Eurovision

In a series of dramatic developments within the entertainment world, a Japanese agent was injured by a falling palm tree during the Cannes Film Festival. The incident, occurring on Croisette Boulevard, led to the hospitalisation of an agent from the film 'Brand New Landscape', as reported by festival officials.

The Cannes Film Festival faced further controversy with the exclusion of French actor Theo Navarro-Mussy from its red carpet, linked to sex assault allegations. This decision, made by Festival Director Thierry Fremaux, underscored the event's zero-tolerance stance despite the absence of a final court ruling.

As the Eurovision Song Contest approaches, Sweden emerges as the favorite with its quirky sauna-themed entry by comedy trio KAJ. The event in Basel faces its own challenges, with protests surrounding Israel's participation amidst international tensions. Meanwhile, singer Chris Brown's upcoming tour is in jeopardy following bail denial in the UK over assault charges.

