Cuauhtémoc Sailing Ship Collision: Iconic Bridge Hit During NYC Tour

A Mexican navy ship, Cuauhtémoc, collided with the Brooklyn Bridge during its New York City tour, injuring 19. Despite the crash, the 142-year-old bridge avoided major damage. The cause is under investigation. The ship, part of a training mission, was traveling to multiple global ports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-05-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 09:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A dramatic incident unfolded in New York City as the Mexican navy's training vessel, Cuauhtémoc, crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge, injuring 19 people. Four of these injuries are considered serious. Fortunately, the iconic bridge incurred only minor damage despite the collision.

Amidst heavy traffic on the bridge, eyewitnesses captured video footage showing the ship's tall masts striking and partially collapsing on the deck of the Brooklyn Bridge. The cause of the unfortunate accident is currently under investigation by authorities.

The Cuauhtémoc, renowned as an academy training vessel, was on a promotional tour covering 22 ports in 15 countries. Those harmed by the incident were attended to by local and naval officials as the bridge, busy with daily commuters and tourists, remained structurally sound following the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

