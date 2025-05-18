Left Menu

Peacock Feather Smuggling Bust in Manipur

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Manipur's Kakching district for attempting to smuggle peacock feather shafts valued at Rs 37 lakh to Myanmar. The shafts are sought after for religious and cultural uses. Police are investigating the source of the feathers, as peacocks are rarely found in Manipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 18-05-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 10:28 IST
Peacock Feather Smuggling Bust in Manipur
  India

In a significant crackdown, authorities in Manipur's Kakching district announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man accused of attempting to smuggle peacock feather shafts into Myanmar. The seized feathers, valued at Rs 37 lakh, were intended for religious and cultural practices.

Despite failing to present any valid documentation for the transport of the goods, the alleged smuggler was apprehended in the Pallel area, according to police reports. The operation led to the confiscation of four plastic sacks containing 72,000 feather shafts weighing around 142 kg, along with a vehicle.

Authorities are actively investigating the origin of the feather shafts, as peacocks are scarcely found in the state. The smuggler hails from the Tengnoupal district, which borders Myanmar, highlighting potential cross-border smuggling routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

