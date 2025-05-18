Peacock Feather Smuggling Bust in Manipur

In a significant crackdown, authorities in Manipur's Kakching district announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man accused of attempting to smuggle peacock feather shafts into Myanmar. The seized feathers, valued at Rs 37 lakh, were intended for religious and cultural practices.

Despite failing to present any valid documentation for the transport of the goods, the alleged smuggler was apprehended in the Pallel area, according to police reports. The operation led to the confiscation of four plastic sacks containing 72,000 feather shafts weighing around 142 kg, along with a vehicle.

Authorities are actively investigating the origin of the feather shafts, as peacocks are scarcely found in the state. The smuggler hails from the Tengnoupal district, which borders Myanmar, highlighting potential cross-border smuggling routes.

