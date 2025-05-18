Left Menu

Mexican Navy Ship Collides with Brooklyn Bridge: Tragic Incident on Goodwill Tour

A Mexican navy ship, Cuauhtemoc, crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge, breaking its masts and causing fatal injuries to two crew members. The incident, which resulted in 19 people needing medical treatment, occurred during the ship's worldwide goodwill tour under investigation.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Mexican navy sailing ship, Cuauhtemoc, en route on a global goodwill tour, struck the Brooklyn Bridge on a Saturday night, leading to tragic consequences. The collision resulted in the snapping of three masts and the fatal injury of two crew members. Emergency services attended to at least 19 individuals requiring medical attention.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that the historic 142-year-old bridge did not sustain major damage. However, a broader investigation was launched to determine the incident's cause. Eyewitness accounts captured the moments leading to the collision, highlighting the ship's swift approach towards the bridge.

The Cuauhtemoc, bearing the Mexican flag, had nearly 300 people aboard. Post-collision, scenes of chaos unfolded as the ship drifted toward the piers. Despite the initial panic, no crew members fell into the waters. Preliminary reports suggest a mechanical issue might have caused the vessel to veer off its intended course.

