Lights, Camera, Action: Akshay Kumar Wraps Up 'Bhooth Bangla'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar officially wrapped up shooting for his much-anticipated horror-comedy film, 'Bhooth Bangla', directed by Priyadarshan. The film sees Kumar and Priyadarshan collaborating once again after a 15-year hiatus since 2010's 'Khatta Meetha'.

The actor shared a behind-the-scenes look on social media alongside co-star Wamiqa Gabbi, heightening anticipation for the project. Co-produced by Balaji Telefilms and Cape of Good Films, 'Bhooth Bangla' also boasts an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal and Tabu.

Filming began last December, and the movie is slated for release on April 2, 2026. The announcement has already created significant buzz, promising a blend of magic, madness, and memorable cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)